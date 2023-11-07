USAID to help boost PH cybersecurity capacity

MANILA - The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on Tuesday said it is beefing up its program to help the cybersecurity efforts in the Philippines.

USAID Assistant Administrator for Asia Michael Schiffer visited Manila to meet with government officials, the private sector and other stakeholders to discuss various projects, including on cybersecurity.

Schiffer acknowledged the need for the country to improve internet connectivity and upgrade its programs against cyber attacks. He mentioned the recent data breaches that affected some government websites in the country.

"Build a closer integral partnership on cybersecurity to enable the Philippines to anticipate, counter, and mitigate cyber threats like the recent attacks on government cyber sites last month," Schiffer told reporters in a media roundtable discussion.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He said USAID is assessing what kind of assistance will be given to the country to fight cyber attacks, but it can be in the form of technical assistance, consultations and training.

Schiffer added that through the USAID Asia Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) Academy, they can also help Filipinos produce new technologies or equipment to improve internet connectivity and cybersecurity in the country. He also hopes the private sector can help.

"Bring new technologies into the market and hopefully in a way that is economically attractive to private telecoms and others in the Philippines," he said.

"We can provide some incentives. We can help to be the catalyst, but we're really working to unleash private sector actors here in the Philippines," Schiffer added.

USAID also recently launched the $33.3 million Better Access and Connectivity (BEACON) project. It aims to promote economic growth in the Philippines by improving internet access, upgrading the Philippines' digital ecosystem, and supporting the deployment of 5G technology.

USAID also will support the implementation of the National Broadband Plan of the government. It also will help train more Filipinos to be cybersecurity experts, admitting the number of cybersecurity professionals in the country remains small.

Earlier this year, USAID noted that despite being the second biggest player in the global IT-BPO industry, the Philippines has far fewer cybersecurity professionals than its competitors.

It noted that in 2021 the country had only 202 cybersecurity professionals with Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certifications, considered to be the gold standard in the industry, according to a USAID-supported study by IBM.

Singapore has 2,804 CISSP holders, it noted.