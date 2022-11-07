Cebu Pacific welcomes new Airbus A330neo; expands green fleet

Cebu Pacific's 4th Airbus A330neo. Handout

MANILA - Cebu Pacific said Monday it received its 4th Airbus A330NEO aircraft on Nov. 6 as it expands its green fleet.

The A330neo used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to fly non-stop from Toulouse, France to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the airline said in a statement.

Cebu Pacific aims to shift to an all-NEO fleet by 2028 and incorporate the use of blended SAF for its entire commercial operations by 2030.

“We are happy to take delivery of another aircraft powered by sustainable aviation fuel. We remain committed in our sustainability journey and we will continuously push these eco-friendly initiatives to be the greenest airline in Asia,” said Alex Reyes, Chief Strategy Officer at Cebu Pacific.

An Airbus A320neo is also set for delivery in December.

SAF, the airline said, is a "completely interchangeable replacement for fossil fuels." Using it results in up to 80 percent reduction in carbon emissions across the SAF lifecycle, it added.

Cebu Pacific is also committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

