MANILA - More international flights will be operated from the Philippines beginning October, Cebu Pacific said Wednesday, as it expands its network to address the growing demand.

More flights to Bali and Jakarta in Indonesia, Bangkok in Thailand, Dubai in UAE, Fukuoka in Japan, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Singapore and Taipei and Taiwan will be added this month.

Davao to Singapore flights are also set to resume on Oct. 30 and the flights to Kota Kinabalu on Oct. Oct 31, the airline said.



“We are happy to add more flights to international destinations as we see greater demand for leisure travel abroad, leading up to the holiday season. We hope to reopen more flights as we anticipate other countries to ease restrictions soon,” said Cebu Pacific Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao.

Reopened flights this October. Table: Cebu Pacific

More countries have eased tourist restrictions as the COVID-19 pandemic becomes more manageable. Japan, South Korea and Singapore, for example, are now accepting tourists from the Philippines.

Cebu Pacific currently flies direct to 19 international destinations including Brunei, Narita, Nagoya and Osaka in Japan, Guangzhou in China, Seoul in South Korea and Sydney in Australia.