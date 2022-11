People walk past an Apple store at a mall in Beijing, China, 03 November 2022. Around 600,000 people have been put in lockdown by Chinese authorities near the world's largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, Henan province, after 359 COVID-19 were recorded on 02 November. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO/FILE

SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Apple said that output at its iPhone 14 Pro assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China has been hit hard by Covid 19 restrictions.

"The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," the company said in a statement.

With the Christmas shopping season approaching, the company said it expects lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than it had anticipated and that customers will have to wait longer to get their new devices.

