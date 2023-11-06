'Tatak Pinoy' bill hurdles Senate plenary



MANILA - With 23 affirmative votes and zero negative or abstentions, the bill which seeks to boost the marketing of Philippine products and services, finally hurdled the Philippine Senate.

The Senate on Monday passed Senate Bill No. 2426 known as “Tatak Pinoy (Proudly Filipino) Act,” with Senator Sonny Angara as the main sponsor.

The bill aims to strengthen the State policy that encourages, supports and promotes the production and offering of Philippine products and services.

It provides for the creation of the “Tatak Pinoy Council (TPC)” to be headed by the Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry and with the National Economic and Development Authority and Finance Secretaries as Vice Chairpersons, and members coming from other government agencies as well as representatives of the private sector.