Senate proposes 9 new bills to be categorized as 'priority' measures

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri during the 2nd LEDAC meeting presided by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at the Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, July 05, 2023. (KJ ROSALES/PPA POOL)

MANILA -- Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday said the Senate has proposed the inclusion of 9 bills in the administration's list of priority measures.

The Senate made the proposal during today's Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting held in Malacañang.

The 9 bills proposed for inclusion are:

Philippine Defense Industry Development Act Cybersecurity Law Amendments to the procurement provisions of AFP Modernization Act Academic Recovery & Accessible Learning Program Act Batang Magaling Act Safe Pathways Act Open Access in Data Transmission Act Tatak Pinoy Act Blue Economy Act

There are currently 43 bills included in the LEDAC's Common Legislative Agenda (CLA).

"It was a productive meeting, and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. was very participative, with his questions on the problems and bottlenecks in some of the bills,” said Zubiri.

Zubiri said some of the bills are meant to address issues in the country's defense stratefy.

“These bills will be vital in strengthening our AFP, and to our overall efforts to build a truly self-reliant defense strategy... Kaya talagang gusto nating ituloy itong PDIDA, in particular, para may capability tayo na mag-manufacture ng sarili nating equipment," he said.

The amendments to the procurement provisions of the AFP Modernization Act, meanwhile, will allow for the purchase of non-new equipment—“so we can acquire highly advanced, good-as-new equipment, at a lower price point."

The Cybersecurity Law, meanwhile, seeks to "develop a legal framework that would enhance cybersecurity and protection and establish protocols in their use among government agencies and vital institutions," Zubiri said.

Zubiri also gave the executive and the House of Representatives an update on the remaining CLA measures in the Senate, led by the National Employment Action Plan, which has already been approved on third reading.

“Of the remaining 35 measures in the Common Legislative Agenda, 9 are pending on Second Reading in the Senate and all 9 have been approved on Third Reading in the House,” Zubiri reported.

“Once we resume session, we will hit the ground running on these measures, especially on the measures that we are targeting to pass by the end of the year," he said,