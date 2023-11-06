Sangley airport plans to 'co-brand' with NAIA, says Cavite gov

An artist's rendition of the proposed Sangley Point International Airport. Handout

MANILA -- Sangley Point International Airport plans to "co-brand" with the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) once the bidder for the NAIA modernization program has been chosen, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said on Monday.

On the sidelines of a data center groundbreaking event in General Trias, Remulla said they would talk to the winning bidder of NAIA operation privatization for a co-branding agreement. Remulla did not give specific details on the "co-brand" scheme as they are still awaiting progress on the NAIA project.

But he explained that Sangley Airport could be the alternate runway of NAIA.

"We plan to partner with NAIA to be the second or third runway immediately," he said.

Remulla added that the Sangley Airport project will still push through amid plans to upgrade NAIA and the construction of other airports. They are just waiting for the completion of the solicited proposal for NAIA operations' privatization.

"We are waiting for the results of the NAIA extension. That will determine a lot how investments will go, on how the final terms are," said Remulla.

"NAIA is already overcrowded. Even if you improve the terminals and improve the air traffic movements, you'll still need a new airport," he added.

Meanwhile, Remulla said the groundbreaking for Sangley Airport may happen next year.

The Cavite provincial government, Yuchengco-led House of Investments, Cavitex Holdings Inc, Samsung C&T Corp with MacroAsia Corp, Munich Airport International GmbH and Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd. formed the Sangley Point International Airport consortium.

They will build the $11 billion airport south of Metro Manila which is expected to be completed by 2028.

Meanwhile, the government has thumbed down an unsolicited bid for NAIA rehab. In August, the government opened the bidding process for a solicited deal with a concession period of 15 years with a possible 10-year extension.

