Philippines' agricultural sector rebounds with 2.9 percent growth in Q3

Farmers harvest and collect palay in Nueva Ecija as locals compete with the influx of imported rice under the rice tariffication law. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine agricultural sector posted growth at an annual pace of 2.87 percent in the third quarter, recovering from 1.3 percent contraction in the June quarter, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The country's crop output, which accounted for 45.2 percent of the total agricultural production, climbed 2 percent despite a 4.53 percent drop in paddy rice harvest amid an El Nino-induced dry weather and the liberalization of rice importation.

Livestock output grew 1.6 percent despite an outbreak of African swine fever in some backyard farms, while poultry rose 8.4 percent and fisheries climbed 0.6 percent.

The government will release its third-quarter GDP data on Thursday, with growth seen boosted by higher government spending, based on a Reuters' poll of analysts.

Agriculture in recent quarters accounted for less than 10 percent of the country's GDP.