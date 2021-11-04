Young people, aged 12-17, receive their vaccine at the Navotas City Hospital on November 02, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Metro Pacific Investment Corp is "keen" to produce COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, its chairman Manny Pangilinan said Thursday.

However, its efforts remain in the "exploratory" stage since vaccines to be manufactured here should first get approval from the Philippine government, Pangilinan told reporters in a virtual press briefing.

"It’s pretty much in exploratory stage...Manufacturing vaccines in the country it's something Metro Pacific will support," Pangilinan said.

"Unfortunately, the proponent of this manufacturing plant is producing a vaccine, as far as I know, is not yet approved by the government. So we told them they have to get our government approval to approve this type of vaccine before we can proceed to support the project," he added.

Pangilinan said they haven't heard an update on whether or not the proponent has gotten government approval.

"But we're keen to produce the vaccine here," he said.

The MVP group, similar to other big businesses and conglomerates in the country, is active in supporting the government's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority director-general Charito Plaza earlier said there have been inquiries from international firms about setting up vaccine manufacturing hubs in the country.

Plaza said in March, a Filipino-Israeli firm has filed its papers for PEZA board approval.

