MVP group opens COVID-19 quarantine facility for employees

The makeshift rooms within the First Pacific Leadership Academy will increase the existing hotel capacity currently being used as isolation facility for employees. Handout

MANILA - Tycoon Manny Pangilinan has opened a quarantine facility located in Antipolo, Rizal for employees of the MVP group who are asymptomatic and with mild cases of COVID-19, its telco unit PLDT Inc said.

Select areas within the 10-hectare First Pacific Leadership Academy have been repurposed into makeshift rooms, augmenting the existing hotel capacity which is currently being used to isolate patient employees, PLDT Inc said in a statement.

The facility will have a total of 240 individual air-conditioned quarantine tents and beds, the group said.

Employees who fell ill will be given "optimal care" while decongesting hospitals in Metro Manila, the statement said.

“The essential services – connectivity, power, water, road networks, among others -- we have continuously provided since the onset of the pandemic have been the source of stability for many Filipinos, and it is our employees - the backbone of all our Companies - that have allowed us to be contributors in moving for economic recovery,” businessman Manny Pangilinan, who is the chairman, president and CEO of PLDT Inc, said.

Doctors and nurses housed in the facility will work 8-hour shifts 24/7 to treat employees throughout their 14-day isolation, the group said.

Meals, medical supplies, phone and data connectivity will all be provided, it added.

Quarantine leave, separate from standard sick leave credits will also be given to employees who test positive for COVID-19, the statement said.

Pangilinan earlier committed to provide vaccines for employees, qualified dependents and household members with orders "adequate" for 300,000 individuals. The costs of vaccines for employees will be shouldered by the group, it said.

Through Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc's logistics arm MetroPac Movers, Pangilinan has also helped in the storage of over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with the government earlier this year.

