Metro Pacific hospital unit says over half of group's healthcare workers vaccinated

MANILA - Metro Pacific Hospitals Holdings Inc said its network of 18 hospitals has vaccinated over 13,000 workers as of March 12.

The three largest hospitals of the Metro Pacific hospital group in terms of employee population, namely Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Cardinal Santos Medical Center, were able to vaccinate majority of workers, Metro Pacific said in a statement.

So far, the MPHHI group has been able to vaccinate over half of its healthcare workers. Over 10,000 more are scheduled to be inoculated in the next few days, it said.

“There remain several formidable problems for our country to solve, whether it’s ensuring the health and well-being of our people, or sustaining the economy during such a turbulent period. But the first step to solving many of them is the same: the successful rollout of safe and effective vaccines," Metro Pacific Hospitals Holdings Inc chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

"We are the largest private hospital group in the Philippines, and it’s important for us to help the country’s vaccination drive as much as we can. And that begins with getting our hospital workers inoculated," he added.

Vaccination provides employees and patients "a deeper assurance of safety," MPHHI president and CEO Augusto Palisoc Jr said.

Pangilinan also said Metro Pacific Investment Corp and its logistics unit MetroPac Movers Inc has been helping store the initial Sinovac and AstraZeneca doses in the country.

