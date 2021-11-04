Passengers flock to the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) to catch buses headed to southern Luzon provinces on October 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Unemployment in the Philippines further accelerated in September, according to the latest Labor Force Survey released Thursday by the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Unemployment is at 8.9 percent in September compared to 8.1 percent in August, which is equivalent to 4.25 million jobless Filipinos, data showed.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa said this is the highest unemployment rate for the year but it could be seasonal due to the drop in agriculture jobs in time for the harvest season as well as weather disturbances.

PSA details on the period covered by the September labor force survey, and data on unemployment. 4.25 million individuals were classified as unemployed in September, up from 3.88 million in August. pic.twitter.com/HO2zhDbo3m — Warren de Guzman (@wddeguzman) November 4, 2021

Despite the rise in unemployment for the month, employment prospects "remain promising" due to the shift in granular lockdowns, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said in a statement.

A "better labor outcome" can be expected in October, he said.

“Overall, the economy has generated 1.1 million employment above the pre-pandemic level. This signals the Philippines’ continuing recovery. We look forward to the expansion of the alert level and granular lockdown system to the whole country to recover more jobs and livelihoods,” Chua said.

Underemployment for the month totaled 6.18 million or slightly lower compared to the 6.48 million the previous month, PSA said.

The overall employment rate for September reached 91.91 percent, compared to 91.9 percent in August, the agency said.

Total employed for the month is 43.59 million, which is lower compared to the 44.23 million total in August, it added.

Based on the survey, a bigger percentage of employees worked full time in September compared to August.

PSA details on top 5 major industries with the largest increase and decrease in employment in September. (month-on-month) pic.twitter.com/ICcg9tUSux — Warren de Guzman (@wddeguzman) November 4, 2021

Although the pandemic is seen to cost P41.4 trillion in the next 40 years, the economy could gain P3.6 billion weekly and reduce unemployment by 16,000 if mobility restriction in Metro Manila is lowered to Alert Level 2, estimates from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) showed.

Metro Manila remains under Alert Level 3 until Nov. 14 but businesses have been lobbying for the easing of restrictions to increase operational capacity and generate more jobs in time for the holidays.