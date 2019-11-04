Select Mekeni products tested positive for African swine fever: officials

MANILA – Samples of Mekeni Food Corp skinless longganisa and hotdog tested positive for African swine fever, agriculture and health officials confirmed Monday.

In a press conference, Agriculture and Health officials confirmed that processed meat samples from Mekeni Food Corp tested positive for ASF.

A “set of samples of longganisa and picnic hotdog tested positive for ASF” based on an Oct. 25 test by the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostics Laboratory in Central Luzon and was validated by 2 tests conducted by the Bureau of Animal Industry Veterinary Laboratory Division (DA-BAI-VLD), the Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

"With these developments, the DA and the Department of Health through the Food and Drug Administration (DOH-FDA) have agreed to disclose jointly said test results, and name the manufacturer, which is Mekeni Food Corporation," the statement said.

News about ASF-contaminated processed meat spread after a passenger from Manila brought home-made and branded processed meat to the Calapan Port in Occidental Mindoro on Oct. 6, Department of Agriculture Asec. Noel Reyes earlier told DZMM.

Mekeni Food Corp has voluntary recalled pork products on Oct. 26, even before the test results were released. It earlier promised "transparency" while validating reports of ASF contamination.

The Department of Health said it would continue to monitor all meat products. However, it reminded the public that ASF "is not a human health concern." -- with a report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News