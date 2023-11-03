Globe to charge late payment fee from December 1

FILE - A Globe Telecom store in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Telecommunications company Globe on Friday said it would implement a late payment fee for postpaid subscribers from Dec. 1, 2023.



In a statement, Globe said there would be a P50 fee for mobile postpaid, broadband postpaid, and Platinum subscribers if they pay after the monthly due date.

Globe said this is a standard practice for telcos and it hoped to encourage subscribers to pay on-time.



It noted that even government agencies like the Land Transportation Office charged late payment fees.



“For the longest time, Globe had deferred charging the late payment fee even though this is included in the terms and conditions of our postpaid subscription agreement,” said Darius Delgado, VP and Head of Consumer Mobile Business for Globe.

He said less than 5 percent of Globe subscribers would be affected by this new policy, as prepaid subscribers still comprised about 95 percent of telco users.



ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro argued that with the rising costs of goods and services, late payment fees were an added burden to Filipinos. She said she planned to call for an investigation into the new policy and might also cover other telcos and utility firms.