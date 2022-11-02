Drugmaker GSK profit rockets on consumer health spinoff

The vaccines production center of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre, Belgium, 03 February 2021. GSK announced earlier today it will support CureVac in the manufacture of up to 100 million doses at its Wavre production site. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

LONDON - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday that third-quarter net profit rocketed almost ten-fold to £10.3 billion ($11.5 billion) on the blockbuster spinoff of consumer healthcare division Haleon.

Earnings after taxation spiked in the three months to the end of September from a year earlier, due to a total gain of £9.6 billion on the Haleon demerger, GSK said in a results statement.

RELATED VIDEO: