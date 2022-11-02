Home > Business Drugmaker GSK profit rockets on consumer health spinoff Agence France-Presse Posted at Nov 02 2022 04:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The vaccines production center of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in Wavre, Belgium, 03 February 2021. GSK announced earlier today it will support CureVac in the manufacture of up to 100 million doses at its Wavre production site. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET LONDON - British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday that third-quarter net profit rocketed almost ten-fold to £10.3 billion ($11.5 billion) on the blockbuster spinoff of consumer healthcare division Haleon. Earnings after taxation spiked in the three months to the end of September from a year earlier, due to a total gain of £9.6 billion on the Haleon demerger, GSK said in a results statement. Drug maker AstraZeneca applies for COVID-19 vaccine trials in PH Pfizer earnings jump on strong sales of COVID-19 products Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna making $1,000 profit every second: analysis RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, pharma Read More: GSK GlaxoSmithKline GlaxoSmithKline earnings vaccine pharmaceuticals healthcare tax /life/11/02/22/former-miss-grand-international-candidates-tie-the-knot/news/11/02/22/paeng-damage-to-health-facilities-minimal-doh/news/11/02/22/mga-pinoy-karateka-namamayagpag-sa-uae/news/11/02/22/doh-178-injuries-recorded-due-to-paeng/entertainment/11/02/22/former-goin-bulilit-star-cj-navato-finishes-college