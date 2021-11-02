MANILA - The official campaign season may still be months away, but online stores and vendors are already cashing in by selling merchandise promoting the country's presidential aspirants in Halalan 2022.

From T-shirts, caps, stickers, face masks to posters, many merchants are offering partisans of these aspiring presidents the chance to show their support ahead of the campaign kickoff.

On two of the most popular online shopping platforms, customers can find shirts and stickers promoting Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Sen. Manny Pacquiao.

Based on the 2009 decision of the Supreme Court commonly known as the Penera doctrine, an individual who files his candidacy is only considered a "candidate" at the start of the campaign period.

The Commission on Elections set the campaign period for candidates for president, vice president, senators, and party-lists from February 8 to May 7, 2022.



