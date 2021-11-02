MANILA - Users of Land Bank of the Philippines' mobile app can now pay using QR codes to over 20,000 participating stores nationwide, it said Tuesday.

The bank has adopted the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' QR Ph person-to-merchant (P2M) feature launched to boost digital transactions in the country, LANDBANK said in a statement.

The BSP's standard QR code made QR payment interoperable among participating firms, giving users more options for payments without having to open several accounts to use the feature.

“LANDBANK is one with the BSP in making and receiving payments a more convenient, reliable, and seamless experience through the national QR code standard or QR Ph," said LANDBANK President and CEO Cecilia C Borromeo.

"This contactless payment feature builds on our timely and relevant digital initiatives to keep clients safe, as we continue to follow strict health protocols in the new normal,” she added.

Aside from being cost-effective, using QR codes minimizes encoding errors, LANDBANK said.

LANDBANK said the use of its mobile app surged during the first 3 quarters of the year.

The BSP, meanwhile, aims to digitalize at least 50 percent of transactions and encourage 70 percent of the population to open bank accounts by 2023.

In October, the BSP said at least 1 in 5 transactions in the country are now digital.

