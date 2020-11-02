Steve Wozniak to speak about innovation, entrepreneurship, future of tech for Filipinos

Steve Wozniak

MANILA -- Apple co-founder, New York Times best-selling author and acclaimed business speaker Steve Wozniak is set to headline an online event where he would tackle innovation, entrepreneurship and the future of technology for Filipinos.

Mounted by MMI Live, the event is dubbed “Leaders Inspiring Leaders” which will also feature Filipino business leaders such as Ernest Cu, president and CEO of Globe Telecom; and Tommanny Tan, president and CEO of Filipino Entrepreneurs and Resources Network International (i-fern).

The virtual fireside chat will be streamed via www.beacons.media at 4 p.m. on December 1.

Wozniak is known as a Silicon Valley icon, a technology entrepreneur, and a philanthropist for more than forty years. He has helped shape the computing industry with his design of Apple’s first line of products, the Apple I and II, and has also influenced the popular Macintosh. Together with Steve Jobs in 1976, they founded Apple Computer Inc. with Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer.

In 1981, Wozniak went back to University of California Berkeley and finished his degree in electrical engineering/computer science. To date, Wozniak has received 10 Honorary Doctor of Engineering degrees.

Wozniak also founded Unuson, an abbreviation of "unite us in song,” which sponsored two US festivals. Initially intended to celebrate evolving technologies, the festivals ended up as a technology exposition and a rock festival as a combination of music, computers, television, and people.

For his achievements at Apple, Wozniak was awarded the National Medal of Technology by President Ronald Reagan in 1985, the highest honor bestowed on America’s leading innovators. In 2000, Wozniak was also inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame and was awarded the prestigious Heinz Award for Technology, The Economy and Employment for designing the first personal computer and for redirecting his lifelong passion for mathematics and electronics toward lighting the fires of excitement for education in grade school students and their teachers.

Through the years, he has been involved in various business and philanthropic ventures, focusing primarily on computer capabilities in schools and stressing hands-on, experiential learning that encouraged creativity and innovation by students. Making significant investments of both his time and resources in education, Wozniak then adopted the Los Gatos School District, providing students and teachers with hands-on teaching and donations of state-of-the-art technology equipment.

He also founded the Electronic Frontier Foundation and was the founding sponsor of the Tech Museum, Silicon Valley Ballet and Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose.

In 2014, he was awarded the Hoover Medal, a prestigious honor given for "outstanding extra-career services by engineers to humanity," and was inducted into the Industry Week Manufacturing Hall of Fame and received the Legacy for Children Award from the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose in 2015. The Legacy for Children Award honors individuals whose legacy has significantly benefited the learning and lives of children. The Cal Alumni Association, UC Berkeley's alumni association, presented him with the 2015 Alumnus of the Year Award.

Wozniak is the author of "iWoz: From Computer Geek to Cult Icon" (Norton Publishing), his New York Times best-selling autobiography.

Wozniak continues to pursue his entrepreneurial and philanthropic interests to this day. In October 2017, Wozniak co-founded Woz U - a postsecondary education and training platform focused on software engineering and technology development. He has also recently co-founded Efforce, which leverages disparate applications of blockchain technology.