

TOKYO - New car sales in Japan dived 31.3 percent in October from a year earlier to 279,341 vehicles, declining for the fourth straight month, due to a global semiconductor shortage and supply chain disruptions, industry data showed Monday.

Sales excluding mini vehicles hit the lowest level for the month since comparable data became available in 1968, falling 30.2 percent to 176,743 units following factory shutdowns in Southeast Asia due to a resurgence of the coronavirus, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and Japan Mini Vehicles Association.

The plunge in total car sales followed a 32.3 percent drop in September, as many automakers slashed production because of parts shortages.

Sales of new mini vehicles with engine displacement of up to 660 cc dropped 33.2 percent to 102,598 units in October, down for the fifth straight month, data showed.