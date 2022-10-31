NGCP says repairing transmission lines damaged by Paeng

MANILA - The Philippines’ power grid operator on Monday said it is working to restore several transmission lines that were damaged by tropical storm paeng in Luzon.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said the following transmission lines are unavailable:

NORTH LUZON

Cabanatuan-San Luis 69kV Line

Date/Time Out: 29 October 2022 / 1:08PM

Date/Time Restored: 29 October 2022 / 5:24PM (partially restored)

Customer affected: AURELCO (still isolated)

SOUTH LUZON

Pitogo-Mulanay 69kV Line

Date/Time Out: 29 October 2022 / 5:00AM

Customer affected: QUEZELCO I

The following backbone line is also affected:

Nagsaag-Binga 230kV Line 1

NGCP said it has deployed 73 line gangs comprised of almost 600 personnel and four choppers to inspect and assess the impact of the tropical storm to its operations and facilities.

The company however also said some localized power outages may be because of issues with power distributors.

The NGCP transmits electricity from power plants to distributors such as electric cooperatives.

“Specific cities and municipalities affected by the unavailable transmission facilities are determined by concerned Distribution Utilities, unless the outage affects the entire franchise area,” the company said.

On Sunday, Meralco said over 4 million of its customers were affected by outages caused by Paeng.