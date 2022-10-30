Flooded area in Barangay San Juan 1, Aplaya, Ternate, Cavite on Oct. 30, 2022. Photo courtesy of Ternate MDRRMO-Rescue Facebook page

MANILA - Tropical storm Paeng affected more than 4 million customers of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), the company's spokesman said Sunday.

But restoration efforts have brought down the number of those who suffered power interruptions to around 451,000 as of noontime of Sunday, said Joe Zaldarriaga, Assistant Vide President for Public Information of Meralco.

"Hopefully, by tomorrow, more or less, majority nitong mga affected ay maibalik na natin... To our customers, give us up to Tuesday for what we term the last mile," Zaldarriaga told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

He said their affected customers are those in Cavite, Laguna and Batangas.

"Rest assured, Meralco will continue working non-stop... hanggang... maibalik yung customers na nawalan ng kuryente," said Zaldarriaga.



Paeng, the 16th storm to hit the Philippines this year, left at least 48 people killed, 40 injured and 22 missing in different parts of the country, the NDRRMC said.

RELATED VIDEO