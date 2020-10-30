PDIC urges clients of closed Rural Bank of Maigo to file deposit insurance claims until Nov. 13

MANILA - Depositors of the closed Rural Bank of Maigo Inc in Lanao Del Norte have until November 13 to file for deposit insurance claims, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp said Friday.

Based on data, deposit insurance claims for 419 deposit accounts amounting to P2.6 million have yet to be filed, the PDIC said in an advisory.

As of Sept. 30, the PDIC said it has paid depositors of the closed rural bank a total amount of P59.5 million, equivalent to 95.8 percent of the bank's total insured deposits.

The agency said claims could be filed via e-mail at [email protected] or via courier to PDIC Public Affairs Assistance Department, 6th floor, SSS Building, 6782 Ayala Avenue corner V.A Rufino Street, Makati City.

Personal filing is allowed on a personal appointment basis. Appointments can be made by calling the hotline (02) 8841-4141 or the Toll Free number 1-800-1-888[7342 or 1-800-188-PDIC or by sending a private message at PDIC's official Facebook page, it said. [OFFICIAL FACEBOOK PAGE www.facebook.com/OfficialPDIC]