BDO rural bank unit opens digital channels to extend 'lifeline loans', other services for MSMEs

Handout

MANILA - BDO Unibank said Wednesday its rural banking unit opened digital channels to reach more consumers in need of loans and other services.

Loans have become a lifeline for some companies struggling to survive amid the pandemic as sales dwindle, the bank said in a statement.

BDO Network Bank said its team approaches micro, small and medium enterprises that need a boost in capital, granting loans to eligible consumers.

The bank established its social media community, in place of face-to-face interaction with employees to continue its service, the bank said. The online portal can grow its client-base, it added.

“BDO Network Bank has been looking forward to an official Facebook page. And for us, this is the best time, as the team is geared up and more forearmed to support an online community," BDO Network Bank president J.Antonio Itchon said.

“More importantly, we are a proponent of driving inclusive economic growth through our relevant financial products and services," he added.

BDO Unibank earlier said its rural bank has over 250 ATMs nationwide, which also now accept VISA and Korea Financial Intermediaries and Clearing Institute (KFTC) cards.