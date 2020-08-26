BDO rural bank unit says ATMs now accept VISA, Korea's KFTC cards

Handout

MANILA - BDO Unibank said Wednesday its rural banking arm now accepts VISA and Korea Financial Intermediaries and Clearing Institute (KFTC) cards in its automated teller machines.

BDO Network Bank ATMs will allow internationally-issued cards to be used by VISA and KFTC cardholders for withdrawal and balance inquiry, the bank said in a statement.

BDO said its rural bank has over 250 ATMs nationwide.

“The widening variety of ATM acceptance complements our continuous expansion, which in turn is part of our thrust to reach more unserved and underserved markets,” BDO Network Bank President J. Antonio Itchon said.

Foreigners who visit major tourist spots can benefit from the service. Accepting KFTC cards will benefit Korean nationals residing and visiting the country, it added.

The bank said in 2018, some 1.62 million Koreans visited the Philippines. The country is also home to about 100,000 Korean migrants, BDO said.

VISA meanwhile operates in 200 countries and territories worldwide.