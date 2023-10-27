Malls to adjust operating hours for Christmas season

Mall visitors take in the sights and sounds as Rustan's launches its Christmas campaign "Light up this Christmas with Rustan's" in Makati on Oct. 24, 2023. The mall's display takes inspiration from parols as it ushers in the Christmas season. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Three of the biggest mall operators in the country said Friday their operating hours would start at 11 a.m. from November 13 until the end of the Christmas holiday season.

Ayala Malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. its marketing and communications head Chrissy Roa told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

SM Malls will also be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., though they are mulling closing at midnight as Christmas draws nearer, said SM North Edsa senior assistant vice president for operations Jocelyn Clarino.

Robinsons Malls will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., but they are considering closing at 11 p.m. once more people receive their Christmas bonuses, operations director Myron Yao said.

WEEKDAY SALES

Roa and Clarino said their malls would not hold weekday sales until the end of the holiday season.

"Actually pinag-uusapan pa namin ano, pero for EDSA malls, definitely no for Galleria, hindi muna tayo magse-sale," Robinsons Malls' Yao said.

Clarino noted that supermarkets and government offices inside malls would be allowed to open earlier than 11 a.m.

Roa said adjusting mall operating could boost the sales of their stores.

"Actually it’s alright because you give them (customers) a longer opportunity to shop," she said.