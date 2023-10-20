MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced Friday the implementation of new traffic schemes ahead of the expected road congestion during All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day, and the Christmas season.

For Undas, the MMDA will activate its "Oplan Undas 2023" on October 27 wherein 1,448 traffic enforcers and other personnel will be deployed in key areas in the metropolis.

Christmas plan

For Christmas season, MMDA is proposing several traffic alleviating measures including the temporary suspension of excavation activities in Metro Manila effective midnight of November 13 up to midnight of Friday, January 8, 2024.

These include road reblocking works, pipe-laying, road upgrading and other excavation works that will cause obstruction or will affect the smooth flow of traffic.

Exempted from the moratorium are flagship projects of the government, DPWH bridge repair and construction, flood interceptor catchment projects, among others.

The MMDA will also require shopping mall operators to submit respective traffic management plans for mall sales and other promotional events two weeks before the scheduled dates of such events.

“Mall-wide sales shall only be allowed on weekends and deliveries of shopping mall operators shall only be allowed during nighttime, from 11 pm to 5 am the following day. They will also be asked to adjust their operating hours from 11 am to 11 pm starting November 13,” MMDA acting chairman Don Artes said.

To ensure maximum visibility of traffic enforcers during the holiday season, MMDA said nighttime duty of traffic enforcers is extended until 12 midnight, effective November 13 to January 8.

Artes also ordered traffic enforcers to avoid “kumpulan” or grouping and unnecessary use of cellular phones while on duty except when reporting traffic situations or accidents in their areas of assignment.

"Traffic management shall be prioritized. Thus, apprehension of simple moving violations which may cause traffic congestion shall be avoided," said Artes.