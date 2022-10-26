MANILA - Philippine Airlines said on Wednesday it would operate the Cebu and Baguio route beginning Dec. 16, 2022.

PAL said it is a "pioneer route and a historic homecoming for Asia’s first airline." PAL first flew to Baguio from Manila as a newly incorporated airline on March 15, 1941.

"This will be PAL's comeback to the very first destination we served nearly 82 years ago, so we are happy to be flying back to where it all started,” said PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley K. Ng.

“At the same time, we’re inaugurating a brand-new service, linking two progressive tourist and business destinations – the Queen City of the South and the City of Pines," he added.

PAL will operate 4 flights per week for the route that would connect the City of Pines with the commercial heart of the Visayas region for the first time, the flag carrier said.

PAL's Cebu-Baguio-Cebu flights will be operated as shown in the schedule below:

• PR 2230 Cebu-Baguio - every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday departing Mactan Cebu at 08:50 a.m. and arriving at Baguio Loakan Airport at 10:50 a.m.

• PR 2231 Baguio-Cebu - every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday departing Baguio at 11:10 a.m. and arriving in Cebu at 01:00 p.m.

PAL's new route is seen to increase Baguio's exposure to the international market due to its new link to Cebu as well as generate jobs and investments, the Department of Tourism said.

“This new route will undoubtedly increase arrivals and spur economic activities to the Cordilleras and create demand for investment and employment for our fellow Filipinos,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

Baguio, located in the north of Metro Manila and is about 1,400 meters above sea level, is known as the Summer Capital of the Philippines due to its cool weather.

The route will also open up other destinations in the North, PAL express Officer-In-Charge Rabbi Ang said.

"Our direct flight will enable passengers in the central Visayas to enjoy a two-hour journey to Northern Luzon and vice versa, without the hassle of booking multiple connecting trips via both land and air,” Ang said.

A De Havilland Dash 8 Series 400 Next Generation aircraft will service the Cebu-Baguio flights, PAL said.

PAL also operates a network of domestic flights from its Cebu hub as well as flights between Cebu and select points in Japan.



