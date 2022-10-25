MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Tuesday said it would resume partial operations at the Mactan Cebu International Airport which was earlier closed after a Korean Air aircraft overshot a runway last Oct. 23.

However, capacity remains limited as the runway clearing is ongoing. Some flights have also been canceled on Oct. 25, the flag carrier said.

An Airbus A330 operated by Korean Air for flight KE631 from Incheon Airport in South Korea overshot the runway last Oct. 23.

"Domestic flights to and from Cebu will be allowed to operate on a limited basis on Tuesday, October 25, 2022...Accordingly, for October 25, we plan to operate our standard schedule of PAL domestic flights during the permitted daylight hours on all our routes between Cebu and other airports in the Philippines, subject to favorable weather conditions," PAL said.

"Clearing operations are in progress to remove the runway obstruction (a disabled aircraft of another airline) that is preventing a full resumption of normal operations so far. We will coordinate closely with the airport and aviation authorities so that we can adjust our flight operations as needed," it added.

CANCELED FLIGHTS ON OCT. 25:

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES:

• PR 1860 Cebu-Manila

• PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

• PR 1863/1864 Manila-Cebu-Manila

• PR 1861/1862 Manila-Cebu-Manila

• PR 1867/1868 Manila-Cebu-Manila

• PR 2238/2239 Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu

• PR 2388/2389 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu

• PR 2315/2316 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

• PR 2349/2350 Cebu-Davao-Cebu

Further adjustments may be made, PAL said.

CEBU PACIFIC

• DG 6066/6067 Cebu – Coron – Cebu

• DG 6923/6924 Cebu – Butuan – Cebu

• 5J 2501/2502 Manila – Cebu – Manila

• 5J 140/141 Cebu – Boracay (Caticlan) – Cebu

• DG 6573/6574 Cebu – Tacloban – Cebu

• 5J 225/226 Cebu – Puerto Princesa – Cebu

• DG 6418/6419 Cebu – Iloilo – Cebu

• DG 6723/6724 Cebu – Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

• 5J 6503/6504 Manila – Cebu – Manila

• DG 6984/6985 Cebu – Clark – Cebu

• 5J 599/600 Cebu – Davao – Cebu

• 5J 557/556 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 2505/2506 Manila – Cebu – Manila

Aviation officials earlier said they aim to clear the runway by midnight of Oct. 25. A notice to airmen (NOTAM) will be issued if the airport could resume full operations earlier than expected.

