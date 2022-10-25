NGCP tower bombed, parts of Mindanao without power

A tower of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte lies fallen after being bombed on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Photo courtesy of Lanao del Norte Police Office

MANILA (UPDATE) - A transmission tower of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines was bombed in Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte Monday, causing power outages in parts of Mindanao, the company said on Tuesday.

An NGCP report said unidentified assailants used improvised explosives to bomb Tower No. 8 located in Sitio San Isidro, Brgy. Bagombayan, Kauswagan, causing it to fall.

One unidentified person was found at the scene with fatal injuries. It is unclear if this was related to the bombing.

"Bombings only serve to increase the burden of the public, which must suffer through power interruptions when towers are bombed. NGCP reiterates that the conduct of suspicious activities within or along the power transmission corridor which may disrupt the transmission of power is punishable by law, with a penalty of as much as P200,000 or 12 years imprisonment, or both," NGCP said.

The incident caused NGCP's Baloi-Aurora 138kV Transmission Line to trip at 4:50 p.m. Monday, resulting in Manual Load Dropping (MLD) to prevent overloading of the remaining line.

Areas affected by the MLD are the entire Zamboanga Peninsula, namely Zamboanga del Norte (including Dipolog City and Dapitan City), Zamboanga del Sur (including Pagadian City and Zamboanga City), Zamboanga Sibugay, entire Misamis Occidental, and parts of Lanao del Norte.

NGCP is currently coordinating with the military and local law enforcement to secure the area as repair works are being conducted by NGCP personnel.