RFID installation allowed beyond Nov 2 to pass through NLEX, SCTEX, other Metro Pacific tollways

MPTC/Handout

MANILA— Vehicles passing through NLEX, SCTEX and other tollways operated by the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp may get RFIDs installed beyond the deadline on Nov. 2, as the toll gates shift fully to cashless payments as a measure against COVID-19.

In a statement, MPTC said Saturday that motorists yet to get Easytrip RFID stickers may do so on the day of their trip if traveling beyond Nov. 2.

They will still be allowed to pass through NLEX, SCTEX, CAVITEX, C5 Link and CALAX, "but will be directed to the RFID installation lanes where they can have their RFID stickers installed."

The charge for passing through the tollways on that day would be deducted from their initial load after getting the stickers. The stickers will, meanwhile, be free.

“We will convert some of the remaining cash lanes in all toll plazas of MPTC expressways to RFID installation lanes. At the same time, the off-site customer service stations will continue to operate and install RFID stickers,” said MPTC Chief of Technology and MPT South president and general manager Roberto Bontia said.

MPTC will implement in its tollways 100-percent cashless payments starting on Nov. 2 in compliance with government measures to curb the coronavirus spread and to promote ease of passage.

NLEX Corporation Luigi Bautista said that aside from the drive-thru installation at entry toll plazas, other installation and reloading sites will remain open, including in Balintawak, Mindanao, Bocaue, Angeles, and Tipo.

“There’s no need for those who will not travel on November 2 or infrequent expressway travelers to be in a rush to get the RFID stickers since they can have the RFID installed on the day of their travel. This is to avoid overcrowding and long queues at the installation sites,” Bautista said.

San Miguel Corp, which runs the Skyway, SLEX, NAIAX, STAR Tollways and TPLEX, had announced Friday it would extend RFID installation until Nov. 30, allowing cash payments at toll gates until then.