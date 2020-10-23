19,000 trabaho alok sa IT-BPM industry; OFWs bibigyang-prayoridad

Aabot sa 19,000 trabaho ang inaalok ngayon sa sektor ng information technology and business process management (IT-BPM), sa bisa ng partnership ng DOLE at ng IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines. Pero bago ito buksan sa publiko, bubuksan muna ito sa mga kwalipikadong OFW. ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA - Aabot sa 19,000 trabaho ang inaalok ngayon sa sektor ng information technology and business process management (IT-BPM), at prayoridad dito ang mga aplikanteng overseas Filipino worker na napilitang umuwi sa bansa dahil sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sa bisa ito ng partnership ng Department of Labor and Employment sa IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP).

Bago ito buksan sa publiko, bubuksan muna ito sa mga kalipikadong OFW.

"Ongoing ngayon yung profiling natin. Nag-submit tayo ng mga around 15,000 profiles of OFWs sa IBPAP… Itong mga interested companies they can directly contact ito pong ating mga OFWs po," ani DOLE Assistant Sec. Dominique Tutay.

Sa datos ng DOLE, mahigit 263,000 ang mga umuwing OFW dahil sa pandemya at inaasahan pa ang pag-uwi ng mahigit 100,000.

Kabilang sa mga inaalok na trabaho ang sumusunod:

Customer service

Technical support

IT support

Mobile developers

Medical encoders

"Yung mga workers po natin who are in the medical field na bumalik po dito sa ating bansa... Their competencies will be useful pagdating po sa halimbawa medical coding o kaya medical transcription, or even 'yung pagbibigay ng payo online," ani Tutay.

Ayon naman sa IBPAP, nakasabay ang mga IT-BPM company sa pandemya sa pamamagitan ng work-from-home setup at inaasahang dadami pa ang kanilang job vacancy.

"From those 10 to 15 companies that we've spoken to, we've already accumulated a total of 30,000 job vacancies that we are anticipating over the next few months," ani IT-BAP President Rey Untal.

Kung interesado, maaaring tumawag sa Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Kung hindi naman OFW ay maaaring magtungo sa Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan website ng DOLE kung saan 10,000 ang job vacancy, kung saan karamihan ay sa IT-BPM industry, manufacturing, at logistics.

-- Ulat ni Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News