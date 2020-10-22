Engineering, design contract awarded for ADB-funded Bataan-Cavite bridge

Rendering of the planned Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project. DPWH Facebook page

MANILA - The Asian Development Bank said Thursday the Department of Public Works and Highways signed a $59 million (P2.8 billion) deal for the engineering and design of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project which is being developed with funding from the multilateral lender.

The project with a total cost of P175.7 billion will connect the provinces of Bataan and Cavite, the ADB said in a statement.

The lender said it was preparing to help finance the construction of the project in 2022.

“The project will help transform the regional economies of Cavite, Bataan, and provinces further north of Bataan through improved connectivity, new economic opportunities, and jobs. Once started, the construction of the bridge is expected to create at least 3,000 construction jobs,” ADB Principal Transport Specialist for Southeast Asia Witoon Tawisook said.

DPWH Usec. Emil Sadain said the project would not only accelerate infrastructure development but it would also generate more jobs.

Once completed the bridge will reduce travel time from Bataan to Cavite to 40 minutes from 5 hours, the ADB said. It will also ease congestion at the North Luzon Expressway.