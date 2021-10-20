Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi gives an update to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on September 2, 2021. Arman Baylon, presidential Photo

MANILA - Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Wednesday described as "harassment" the graft complaint against him over the sale of Chevron’s stake in the Malampaya project to Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy.

Cusi, Uy and other respondents allegedly conspired to give unwarranted benefits and advantage to Udenna Corp in the sale of Chevron’s share and transfer of rights in the Malampaya Project, according to complainants Balgamel de Belen Domingo, Rodel Rodis, and Loida Nicolas Lewis.

Cusi said the complainants were a "group of Filipinos who would like to discredit this administration."

"In due time that will come out because this is pure harassment, this is political. Wala na silang mahanap na kaso, wala silang makitang katarantaduhan, tapos imbento," he told ANC's Headstart

Cusi has repeatedly said his department has "gone beyond what is required" by reviewing the transaction.

"Ang sinasabi ng Chevron di namin kailangan reviewhin yan because in past transactions, share purchase agreement, you can buy company shares without even reporting it," he said.

"Even before we approved this, it went through the Philippine Competition Commission...This case is really a clear case of harassment."

The energy chief said he was approached by a company who wanted to buy Chevron and planned to fund the Philippine National Oil Company to match Udenna's offer.

"The person came to my office trying to say 'I will fund the PNOC requirement to match the Udenna offer and you deliver it to me.' That offer to fund the acquisition of the Chevron to PNOC-EC, sabi ko dyan we cannot do that, kalaboso lahat tayo riyan. In fact, (they) offered P50 million (to PNOC) to do that," he said.

Aside from Chevron, Udenna has also acquired Royal Dutch Shell's stake in the Malampaya natural gas field, bringing its total shares to 90 percent.