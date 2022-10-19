MANILA - Many micro, small and medium enterprises can now sell their products in the Department of Trade and Industry's Go Lokal store which opened Wednesday.

The DTI said the store, which opened in Quezon City, is meant to help MSMEs recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One beneficiary is Common Room, co-founded by Roma Agsunod who has been working with Go Lokal since before the pandemic. Common Room provides a brick-and-mortar and online marketplace for products of MSMEs.

Agsunod shared she was on the verge of closing down during the pandemic, and had already been forced to close her flagship store along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City.

She said they have about 100 to 200 "makers" or MSMEs in their store before the pandemic but they were forced to trim down their store network.

“Ganon po talaga ka drastic kasi we are just a small business. Even if meron na kaming several branches, talaga pong, wala po kaming ganong pondo na kalaki na ipagpatuloy na isustain kung walang pumapasok na pera dahil nga nag lockdown at sarado ang mall stores," Agsunod said.

But now she is running 2 stores in Go Lokal thanks to financial assistance from the DTI, which paid for store renovations. The DTI was also able to secure a rent-free arrangement in both locations with the landlord, Ayala Malls.

Locally produced products are displayed in the new Go Lokal Store. Warren De Guzmann, ABS-CBN News

With the assistance from DTI, she said revenue has recovered to as much as 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

Go Lokal is designed to bring Filipino products to a wider audience. Since its launch in 2016, the program has helped some 863 MSMEs sell their goods through 155 stores nationwide, the DTI said.

But not all MSME producers have been able to take advantage though. The overall batting average of Go Lokal shows out of the 863 MSME partners, only 414 have become regular suppliers of partner retailers.

This could be because not all businesses are ready to start supplying their products on a regular basis, Agsunod said.

“Hirap po kami pag pasok ng ibang (it's difficult to include) Go Lokal suppliers because sometimes they don’t reply to emails, maybe they don’t have access to email, or they just don't know how to start, she said.

"It is a lack of information also, and maybe a lack of system on their part. Marami po tayong talented na makers and creatives and SMEs po that still lack the technical skills to actually scale up," Agsunod said.

"So while the opportunities are there, there are still fears and anxieties and hesitations regarding how to take those opportunities. Kaya ang Go Lokal program is not just providing space for MSMEs, they are actually providing trainings as well," she added.

For DTI, the goal includes pushing local firms to export their products.

“We hope they will also graduate to export markets. We know the export market will be more demanding, so it is very important na kami sa DTI we are able to help our enterprises serve or cater to these markets. Ang intention talaga ng DTI is we are able to offer a pathway for them to grow from micro, small, hopefully, medium and large in the future," said Trade Asec. Glenn Penaranda.

Bigenins and Biomart Asia, for example, are betting on local ingredients to rival the 10-step Korean skincare.

DTI is pushing for Filipino-made products using local ingredients. Warren De Guzmann, ABS-CBN News

Founder Dr. Gisela Concepcion is using spirulina as well as flowers found in Mindanao.

“Kailangan yung value chain mabuo natin from the farms tapos doon sa mga scientist na pwede mag develop ng mga mahuhusay na produkto, tapos ito ngayon yung ating mga government support in terms of packaging, promotion," she said.

“The Korean style is 10 steps, masyadong maraming steps. Tayo naman ang ating target in the market would be the working males and females who want to be efficient about their skin care. Effective, efficient, economical skin care. Hindi yung masyadong maraming ceremonies. Kaya ang ating prinopromote, 3 step, 4 step," she added.

Penaranda said the Philippines has an abundant supply of raw materials that appeal to consumers globally.

