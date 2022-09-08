Reduction of DTI's MSMEs development budget slammed

MANILA—A lawmaker slammed the proposed 35% budget cut for the Department of Trade and Industry’s initiatives that seek to develop micro, small and medium enterprises under the 2023 National Expenditure Program.

Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman said the budget allocation appears contrary to the pronouncements of support for MSMEs issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The new administration has repeatedly heralded and highlighted that it would fully support the development of the MSMEs. However, the budget for the development of MSMEs does not appear to complement these bold pronouncements,” Lagman said during the House Committee on Appropriations’ deliberation of DTI’s proposed 2023 budget.

Among the programs that are proposed to get a reduction in funding next year are the "negosyo centers" establishment, "OTOP: Next Generation", and shared services facilities project. The Livelihood Seeding Program and Negosyo sa Barangay, as well as the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa received zero funding for 2023 under the NEP.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual explained that given the national government’s limited budget for next year, Cabinet officials agreed to give priority to food production and food security. The DTI plans to seek private sector support instead to address the gaps due to reduced funding for MSME development.

“How will the department try to achieve the full developmennt of MSMEs with the reduced budget?” Lagman asked.

“If Congress will not be able to augment our budget, particlarly the amounts that have been cut out of our budget, we will try our best to work with the private sector to provide support. For example, we are in partnership with Go Negosyo, being supported by many major companies in the Philippines. There are Go Negosyo centers as well. The centers that will help us introduce technology into MSMEs are also being supported by private industry,” Pascual replied.

“Money could either come from the government or the private sector. So if government will not provide, we’ll try to get private sector support … But it will be ideal if we could get the funding to be added to our budget for the support of MSMEs so we can accelerate the work we’re doing in upskilling, reskilling and upscaling our small businesses,” he added.

Pascual, however, expressed concern over the lack of funding to implement the Creative Industries Development Act, which lapsed into law last July.

“We have asked for P1 billion, but it was not included. Creative industry will also affect small enterprises because many small businesses are engaged in creative industry, like handicraft and the like. That’s the thing that we are concerned about,” Pascual said.

Under the NEP, the DTI and its attached agencies, including TESDA, have a proposed budget allocation of P22.195 billion for 2023. This figure is 10% lower than its 2022 budget of P24.596 billion.

NOCHE BUENA ITEMS

The DTI does not expect any shortage in prime and basic commodities during the Christmas season, according to Trade Undersecretary Ruth Castelo.

“So far, we are not aware of any shortage. The manufacturers would have stored raw materials that would last for the next 15, up to 30 days. Sometimes, other products would be available also for at least 90 days,” she told the committee.

“For domestic sugar, so far, we still have, at least the large retailers. Puregold, SM, and Robinsons have an inventory that would last at least 3 months from the time that it was agreed on with President … We’re hoping their supply could be extended or stretched up to until after Christmas,” Castelo added.

Asked about the possibility of price increases for Noche Buena items as Christmas approaches, the DTI said it is difficult to predict, but it will continue to monitor against attempts to manipulate the price of commodities.

“We are in a free market economy, so it will be very difficult to anticipate how prices will move. But we are always on the watch. We are monitoring prices and make sure that any increase in price is not a result of manipulation through hoarding and through cartelized operation,” Pascual said.

