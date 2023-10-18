Shang Properties eyes bringing premium trademark to Cebu

MANILA — Premium real estate company Shang Properties is planning to launch at least two new projects in 2024, one of them most likely to be located in Cebu.

After launching two residential projects this year, the company could bring its brand for the first time outside Metro Manila, Shang Properties Marketing Director Jayme Uy said.

She said talks were underway and Shang Properties officials recently visited Cebu to showcase the brand to Cebuanos.

“We’re actually looking at Cebu. We actually went there just to introduce our Manila projects last month. Soon there’s something really exciting happening in Cebu next year,” she said.

She said they were hopeful for the growth of the company and the upscale or luxury market, which Shang caters to.

Despite some economic challenges, Uy sees rising sales in the coming months and years.

“We are optimistic. Housing is a real need. We know that people really invest into the places they live in,” she said.

The company unveiled its refreshed logo at an event in Taguig. Uy said the sleeker logo reflects the company’s move to look forward and adapt to modern times.

Shang Properties owns Shangri-La Plaza Mall, The Enterprise Center, The Shang Grand Tower, The Rise in Makati and many more. It also owns about 60 percent of Shangri-La at the Fort. It recently launched new projects in Pasig and Quezon City.