MANILA - Japanese tycoon Kazuo Okada was arrested upon landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Aiport in Manila on Monday morning. He later posted bail.

Universal Entertainment Corporation, owner of Tiger Resort Asia Limited (TRAL) which operates Okada Manila, first announced Kazuo's arrest.

This is in relation to a case lodged against him by Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc (TRLEI), which is under TRAL.

Kazuo's camp, meanwhile, said he went to Manila to face the case and seek justice. In a statement, Kazuo said he is not afraid and he will not bow down to intimidation.

Kazuo said he will avail all legal remedies to ensure that those who robbed him in Okada Manila may be sent to jail.

The case stems from what TRLEI describes as an illegal takeover of Okada Manila last May 31, 2022.

Kazuo's camp, which took over management of the casino resort, includes Tonyboy Cojuangco, Dindo Espeleta and lawyer Florentino Herrera.

The group brought with them the Supreme Court Status Quo Ante Order as proof that Kazuo should return to his board seat.

By September 2, the TRLEI board recovered management control and forced Kazuo's camp out. Only Kazuo remained part of the board as that was included in the SC order.

Tiger Resort said it thanks Philippine authorities for the swift arrest of Kazuo and they hope the intra-corporate dispute will soon be resolved by Philippine courts.

