BDO, BPI advise clients to install new mobile apps

MANILA - Two of the country's largest banks have advised clients to install their new mobile banking apps as the older apps will soon stop working.

BPI said its old mobile app will no longer be accessible starting Wednesday, October 18.

The Ayala-led bank also advised clients who use iOS devices who already have the new app that they may be requested to re-register their devices and re-enable the Mobile Key.

Meanwhile, BDO also said its old BDO Digital Banking app will soon make way for the new BDO Online app.

The Sy-led bank did not say whether it will also soon stop supporting its older app, but it advised clients to install its newer app saying it has better features.