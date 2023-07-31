BDO Automated Teller Machine. BDO/Handout

MANILA -- BDO's net income reached P35.2 billion in the first half of 2023, the bank reported Monday.

The bank said gross customer loans expanded by 8 percent year-on-year, to P2.7 trillion, while deposit liabilities broadened 12 percent to P3.3 trillion.

Net interest income, meanwhile, grew to P89.5 billion.

The bank said its Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio dipped quarter-on-quarter to 1.95 percent from 1.98 percent while NPL coverage improved to 174 percent.

The bank said pre-provision operating profit was at P52.4 billion, and noted that revenues continued to grow faster than operating expenses.

BDO booked a net income of P16.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

