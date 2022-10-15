Oil prices projected to rise for 2nd straight week

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022, a day before a new round of oil price hike takes effect. Diesel prices is forecast to increase by P6 to P6.85 per liter, gasoline prices at P1.20 to P1.40 per liter, and kerosene prices by P3.50 to P3.70 per liter. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Another oil price hike looms on Tuesday, October 18, according to industry experts, after prices soared by as much as P6 last week.

Diesel and kerosene prices will rise by P2.70 to P3.

This means a P9 increase for diesel over the past couple of weeks after it posted at least a P6/liter hike last week.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices will increase by P0.80 to P1.10 per liter.

OPEC Plus is projected to cut down production of oil products, accounting for the increase.

Oil prices also typically see an increase as winter approaches, and with the increasing power of US dollar hitting Filipino currencies.

Over the past year, oil prices, particularly diesel, have soared by as much as P35, due to the effects of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News