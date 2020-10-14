Civil Wedding vs Church Wedding: Comparing the costs

After the romantic proposal, couples soon need to make a choice: should they go civil or church? While most people picture a church wedding when they hear the word marriage, not everyone can afford it. That’s why civil weddings exist in the first place.

Both wedding types have their pros and cons, but which one fits your budget? Here’s a comparison of civil and church wedding costs and other things you need to know before the big day.

For more finance tips, visit Moneymax.