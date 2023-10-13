Diesel, kerosene price rollback, gasoline increase seen next week

An attendant fills a tricycle’s gas tank at a refilling station along Timog Avenue in Quezon City on August 1, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Diesel and kerosene prices are geared for another rollback, while gasoline prices could go up in the third week of October, a Department of Energy (DOE) official said on Friday.

"Yung diesel at kerosene, good news tayo. Aabot yata ng P1 ang rollback, depende na lang [sa trading] ngayong araw," said Rino Abad, director of DOE's Oil Industry Management bureau.

"Mukhang magkakaroon po ng increase sa gasoline… less than 50 centavos po ang increase," he told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

HAMAS-ISRAEL CONFLICT

Fears of oil supply disruptions due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas are largely "speculative", Abad said.

"Hindi naman engaged sa malaking supply ang Israel… Halos hindi siya nasa radar ng mga oil supplier na bansa," he said. "Wala ho tayong ini-import na kahit anong petroleum product galing Israel."

"Admittedly, yung kaniyang neighboring countries…ay malalaking bansang nagsu-supply ng oil. Napakababa ho ang possibility na magkaroon po ng supply disruption. Hindi naman sila directly engaged in a military conflict with Israel," he admitted.

A weekend attack by Hamas on Israel, and Israeli's military retaliation, have left thousands dead and rattled oil markets, amid fears that other nations might intervene and possibly disrupt shipments in the Middle East.

The region accounts for more than one-third of the world's seaborne oil shipments.

"While the prospect that oil supply flows will be impacted currently remains limited, the deadly strikes prompted traders to price in a higher geopolitical risk premium," the International Energy Agency said in its regular monthly report.

"There has been no direct impact on physical supply," it added.

But with supply and demand on the oil market currently tightly balanced, the IEA said it "stands ready to act if necessary to ensure markets remain adequately supplied".

The Paris-based agency, in addition to its analysis and advisory roles, coordinates the release of emergency stocks held by its 31 mostly advanced-economy member nations.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse