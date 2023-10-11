Meralco hikes power rates in October

MANILA -- Meralco is hiking power rates by P0.42 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in October.

The power company said this means a typical household will now pay P11.8198 per kWh this month, from P11.3997 per kWh in September.

In a statement, Meralco said they are increasing rates because of a spike in generation, transmission, and universal charges.

The power distributor said the generation charge for October went up to P7.1267 per kWh due to higher charges from independent power producers and power supply agreements.

More specifically, charges from independent power producers increased by P0.4599 per kWh, while those from power supply agreements went up by P0.1658 per kWh.

Charges from the wholesale electricity spot market also increased by P0.0525 per kWh.

Meanwhile, transmission charges are up by P0.0264 per kWh due to higher ancillary service charges. Universal charges are also up by P0.0261 per kWh after the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) approved a higher Universal Charge for Missionary Electrification.

This means power rates will increase by the following amounts:

200kwh consumption - P84 increase

300kwh consumption - P126 increase

400kwh consumption - P168 increase

500kwh consumption - P210 increase

--with reports from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News

