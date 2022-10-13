MANILA - The next big thing in Southeast Asia’s tech landscape is Web 3.0, which brings the power of blockchain and machine learning, among others, to internet users, a stakeholder said on Thursday.

“If you ask me: what’s next? I do believe Web 3.0 is next,” said Nanda Ivens, chief marketing officer of Indonesia-based crypto exchange Tokocrypto.

The growth of businesses based on Web 3.0 technologies has been significant, Ivens told people who tuned in to his livestream on the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines’ (IMMAP) Digicon Valley 2022.

Ivens cited the growth of crypto exchanges in the region as well as the popularity of games like Axie Infinity as examples of the emergence of Web 3.0.

In the startup community, Ivens said he also noticed how a lot of new companies have been devoting resources to blockchain and crypto. One company, he said, had devoted 45 developers to Web 3.0 even as they still had around 100 staff working on Web 2.0 projects.

Ivens said this was also evident in how marketing firms are now trying to understand Web 3.0

