PAL to operate Cebu-Laoag flights in December

MANILA - Philippine Airlines is launching a Cebu-Laoag route as it aims to enhance connectivity between Northern Luzon and the central and southern regions of the Philippines, the company said on Thursday.

The new route will begin operating on Dec. 15 in time for the holiday season and will have a twice-weekly schedule with morning departures.

The schedules are:

PR 2251 Cebu-Laoag – Departure every Tuesday and Friday at 07:35 a.m., arriving at 10:05 a.m.

PR 2252 Laoag-Cebu – Departure every Tuesday and Friday at 10:25 a.m., arriving at 12:35 a.m.

Captain Stanley Ng, President and CEO of PAL, welcomed the forthcoming air link as a festive holiday offering.

"We welcome the holiday season with a historic air link between Cebu and Laoag City. This brand-new service will help us open up a new market for tourist and business travelers by connecting the Ilocos Region via nonstop flights to Cebu, and beyond to other cities in the Visayas and Mindanao," Ng said.

He added that PAL is "progressively expanding" its domestic network and will mount more flights in and out of its Mactan-Cebu hub in the coming months.

PAL said it flew two special flights between Cebu and Laoag in May 2023.

The Cebu-Laoag route will be served by PAL's De Havilland Dash 8-400 Next Generation aircraft, the airline said.

Aside from the Cebu-Laoag route, the airline will also operate daily flights between Cebu and General Santos City (GenSan) and between Cebu and Legazpi, Albay starting Dec. 15.

