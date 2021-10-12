Outside the new Jollibee store in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Handout

MANILA - Jollibee Foods Corp said Tuesday it continued to expand across North America at is recently opened stores in Florida and Calgary in Canada.

The Pembroke Pines Jollibee store, which opened last Sept. 29, is the first in the South Florida region, the company said in a statement. Jollibee has stores in Jacksonville and Tampa, it said.

The new location is also the 53rd in the US, JFC said.

“Not only are we thrilled to finally bring our Chickenjoy and other Jollibee favorites to our many loyal fans who call South Florida home, but we also can’t wait to introduce our brand to curious newcomers who want to experience the great-tasting food, happy moments, and the warm and friendly service that Jollibee is known for,” said President of Jollibee Group North America, Philippine Brands Maribeth Dela Cruz.

Jollibee also opened its 3rd store in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, growing the brand’s store network in Canada to 22. Handout

Meanwhile, Jollibee also opened its 3rd store in Calgary located in the city of Calgary, Alberta last Sept. 29. It is the 22nd store in Canada, JFC said.

Both stores offer pick-up as well as online ordering channels such as a mobile app, its website and through the DoorDash delivery platform, Jollibee said.

Jollibee, which also has an extensive expansion plan in Europe, operates in 34 countries with over 5,800 stores globally.

