The Twitter icon is displayed outside the company's corporate office in New York, New York, USA, April 21, 2022. Twitter announced Monday that it has agreed to sell itself to billionaire Elon Musk for roughly 44 billion US dollars. This deal is the largest to make a company private. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL

NEW YORK, United States - A US judge suspended litigation on Elon Musk's proposed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, giving the parties until Oct.28 to close the deal.

Delaware Judge Kathaleen McCormick halted action in the case, and said a trial originally scheduled to begin in 11 days could be rescheduled for November if the transaction does not close by the October 28 deadline.

RELATED VIDEO: