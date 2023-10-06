Unemployment, underemployment decrease in August

MANILA - The unemployment rate in the Philippines fell to 4.4 percent in August from 4.8 percent in July, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

This means there were 2.21 million jobless Filipinos or 60,000 fewer than the previous month, said National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa.

The underemployment rate also fell to 11.7 percent in August from 15.9 percent in July.

This brings the number of Filipino workers who saw their jobs or wages as insufficient down to 5.63 million, which was 1.47 million fewer than in July.

The state statistics bureau noted that about 3.38 million more Filipinos joined the labor force in August, bringing labor force participation rate to 64.7 percent.

Broken down by sector, services still employed the most Filipinos, accounting for 57.3 percent of total employed.

Agriculture accounted for 24.5 percent, while industry employed 18.2 percent of all workers.

Year-on-year, the 5 industries that added the most number of jobs included fishing and aquaculture (572,000); construction (534,000); agriculture and forestry (378,000); human health and social work activities (153,000); and administration and support service activities (143,000).

Meanwhile, the industries that had the highest drop in jobs were: wholesale and retail trade, and repair of motorcycles and vehicles (1.21 million); public administration and defense and compulsory social security (228,000); financial and insurance activities (197,000); information and communication (134,000); and mining and quarrying (89,000).

In terms of occupation, more Filipinos had jobs as:

Skilled agricultural, forestry and fishery workers (567,000);

Elementary occupations (551,000);

Plant and machine operators and assemblers (345,000);

Technicians and associate professionals (74,000); and

Clerical support workers (12,000)

But there was a drop in the number of Filipinos who had jobs as service and sales workers (683,000); craft and related trade workers (397,000); managers (185,000); and professionals (88,000).

In a statement, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said much more needed to be done for Filipinos as the number of middle- and high-skilled occupations decreased (354,000), while low-skilled occupations increased (551,000) year-on-year.

“To raise the quality of employment further, the Marcos administration is committed to exerting all efforts to shape an attractive business climate for investors who have the resources needed to bring in high-quality and high-paying jobs," NEDA Secretary Arsenio Baliscan said.

