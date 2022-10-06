CALAMBA, Laguna — The Philippines signed Thursday contracts for the construction of a railway project in Southern and Central Luzon which is touted as the country’s “largest railway line.”

The 147-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway Project, which will have 35 stations and 3 depots, is expected to cut travel time from Calamba, Laguna to the Clark International Airport to less than 2 hours, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

“This ambitious railway project will bring back the culture of railway in the Philippines,” he said.

It will provide a “safe, affordable and convenient transport for Filipinos while accelerating our economic rebound,” he said.

The railway project - which will be connected to other train lines in the Philippines - is expected to cater to 600,000 passengers daily, according to data from the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

President @bongbongmarcos set to witness the contract signing of the North-South Commuter Railway project in Laguna. pic.twitter.com/3KOiYJvyz6 — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) October 6, 2022

Construction will begin in February 2023, while full operations are expected to start in 2029.

Some 110,000 direct and indirect jobs will be generated from this project, the Transportation chief said.

The P90-billion project will be funded by loans from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the construction of the project shows that his administration is “serious about pursuing large infrastructure structures [sic] to foster growth… despite the shocks the world situation has brought to the Philippines.”

“We welcome this development at the time when we are going… full speed ahead towards modernization and our transport system and we are reclaiming our lives from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is what all of this truly means,” he said.

“I believe that the tracks that we will be laying down here will lead us to that bright future we have all aspired,” he said.

ADB’S BIGGEST INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCING PROJECT

ADB Deputy Director General for Southeast Asia Department Winfried Wicklein underscored that the Philippines’ North-South Commuter Railway is “largest, biggest infrastructure project in the history of the ADB financing.”

“Great quantities of money come with great responsibility,” he told Marcos and other officials who were present at the event.

“It is the collective responsibility of all of us that this really happens… We must deliver this project at high quality and within budget,” he said.

The ADB has also allocated provisions for the relocation of residents who may be displaced due to the construction of the railway, said Philippine National Railways General Manager Jeremy Regino.

“These are normal challenges we will be facing,” Regino said.

“Pinag-aaralan po natin ito and with the support of our local government units, we are confident we will be able to surpass these challenges,” he said.

The Philippines, under Marcos Jr., has been pushing to continue the previous administration’s massive infrastructure program.

Earlier this week, Marcos attended the groundbreaking ceremony for sections of the Metro Manila Subway, the Philippines’ first underground railway system.

