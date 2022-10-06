President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr with DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy. Photo: DICT Handout



MANILA - Ivan John Uy on Thursday took his oath as Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Uy was among a list of Cabinet officials reappointed by the President after failing to secure the nod of the Commission on Appointments.

The country’s DICT head was unable to attend the oathtaking of the reappointed officials in Malacanang earlier this week as he was in Romania to attend the plenipotentiary conference of the ITU Council, where he led a successful bid for the country’s seat in the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) Council.

RELATED VIDEO: